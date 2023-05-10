Fast-rising Ghanaian rapper Balck Sherif was the reigning Artiste of the Year at the 2023 VGMA

Celebrities, musicians, media personalities and many others have congratulated him for his hard work and achievement

Another group of celebrity lookalikes acted out a new skit in honour of Blacko's VGMA win last Saturday

Ghanaian musicians KiDi, Kuami Eugene, King Promise and Black Sherif's lookalikes have released a new skit to celebrate Blacko's VGMA win.

This set of celebrity lookalikes seems to have reappeared with a new game plan to win the hearts of Ghanaians. This time, they have turned into comedians to avoid any impersonation lawsuit.

Black Sherif, Kuami Eugene and King Promise Lookalike in a new skit for Blacko Image credit: @Sugargaldemjnr

Kuami Eugene, King Promise, KiDi lookalikes saga

The Four Kings Lookalike Association group had a tough time getting the masses to accept them. It even got more challenging when some artistes warned them to stop using their names to book shows.

Medikal and Kuami Eugene both spoke openly about the dangers and legal implications of their lookalikes impersonating them.

But others like King Promise and Fameye saw the humour in the lookalike trend. The 5 Star album creator even gifted his lookalike, Robest Jnr, a brand new phone.

Now another group has emerged with a debut skit to honour Blacko's 2023 VGMA Artiste of the Year position.

Watch the video below:

TikTok reacts to celebrity lookalike's honourary skit for Black Sherif

Undeniably the celebrity lookalike trend is hilarious. The comment section of the video was full of laughter and funny remarks.

Popnnelson79 wrote:

Bro keep it up you people are better than some people I know

Young Godus said:

My first time seeing Blacko’s lookalike but as3 ony3 correct

Preety me commented:

Resemblance paa nieSo you go around looking for the lookalikes cos eyyy resemblance paa nie

