Ghanaian pop star Kuami Eugene has updated lookalikes who have been impersonating him that he has changed his look

His reason for the funny statements is that he has got new braids and might look different from the lookalikes who have his old braids

Fans of the award-winning singer flooded his comment section with funny comments in response to the hilarious video

Ghanaian pop and afrobeat artiste Kuami Eugene said the lookalikes who have been impersonating him should change their looks because he has got new braids.

In a video posted on his verified Instagram profile, Kuami Eugene showed his current look as he rocked new braids, much different from the ones his lookalikes have been impersonating him with.

Kuami Eugene teased the lookalikes and asked about what they were going to do since he had changed his looks. The award-winning singer and Angela hitmaker teased the lookalikes and laughed uncontrollably in the video.

"This is your boy Kuami Euegene, Africa's number one. So the lookalikes, I have changed my hairstyle, so you say what's up?" Kuami Eugene asked while lauging in the video.

Kuami Eugene talks about the lookalikes

In an interview, Kuami Eugene stated that his fan base in Fadama had threatened to harm the lookalikes because of their impersonating lifestyles, especially his lookalike. However, he had told his Fadama fanbase to allow them. He went on to caution them to avoid doing things that would harm his brand or dent his reputation.

See the video of Kuami Eugene's message to the lookalikes below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Kuami Eugene's message to the lookalikes

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video by Kuami Eugene as they laughed and appreciated his sense of humour as well as his talent.

tewsthis commented:

Dem go go borrow money go do some

junesveriown_boutique commented:

@kuamieugene you de3 tala for dem, you go see say dem go change am soon

getty_ashiley commented:

Tell them, lookalike, now change your hair style, you will see

