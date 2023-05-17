Ghanaian rapper Amerado publicly declared his fondness for ace journalist Deloris Frimpong Manso

The duo have been teasing Ghanaians with the possibility of a love affair amidst encouragement from their fans

In this new video, Delay tells Amerado that they can't be together

Ghanaian musician Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, popularly called Amerado, has been very vocal about his admiration for business mogul Deloris Frimpong Manson, aka Delay.

The two have been caught getting cosy in public but are yet to confirm if they are officially dating.

Rumours of a love affair between Delay and Amerado began in 2022 when they posted each other on social media.

Delay and Amerado captured in a sweet video whilst Delay was sitting in her car

Source: Facebook

Sometime in October 2022, Delay interviewed Amerado about their rumoured affair on live television after he appeared for the second time on her show.

But the rapper refused to answer and kept asking for the next question.

Another video also pooped up with the couple seated intimately on a couch at an event.

In this footage, Amerado professes his love for Delay, who insists they won't work. Amerado responds by saying that he knows they can't be together, but there are spiritual ways to go about things. This answer made Delay laugh so hard.

Ghanaians react to Amerado professing his love for Delay

Peeps are eager to see Delay and Amerado's love blossom; many said so in the comments.

Portia Addo wrote:

You're old already and he's young and fresh, just accept him and marry.

Lydia Tabi commented:

Delay obi do wo a do ne bi you two look good together age is just a number.

Nelson John said:

Love has no boundaries delay please consider the young man if he coming genuinely.

