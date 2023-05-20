Kofi Kinata, in an interview with Jay Foley, looked back at his High-Grade Family days and expressed gratitude to his former label boss Samini

The rapper said he would have been nothing without Samini and revealed that Samini was responsible for bringing him to the limelight

Kinata mentioned that during his time at the label, he learnt how the business side of showbiz and was able to evolve his style into a marketable one

Renowned Ghanaian rapper Kofi Kinata recently sat down with popular radio personality Jay Foley and reminisced about his early days in the music industry. In an exclusive interview, the artist expressed heartfelt gratitude to his former label boss, Samini, for shaping his career and propelling him to stardom.

Rapper Kofi Kinata (Left) Samini Dagati (Right) Photo Source: Kofi Kinata, Samini

Source: Facebook

With a humble demeanour and a touch of nostalgia, Kinata acknowledged that he owes a significant part of his success to Samini. "I would have been nothing without him," he confessed, highlighting the pivotal role his mentor played in his rise to fame. It was Samini, Kinata revealed, who recognized his talent and took him under his wing, nurturing him into the artist he is today.

Kinata said during his time at Samini's High-Grade Family label he gained invaluable experience and insights into the business side of the entertainment industry.

He attributed his growth and development as an artist to this period, emphasizing how it allowed him to fine-tune his style and make it more commercially appealing. Kinata mentioned that his evolution from a raw talent to a marketable force was greatly influenced by the guidance and mentorship he received from .

Reflecting on those early years, Kinata fondly recalled the support and belief Samini had in him.

Fans admire Kinata's humility

Fans of Kofi Kinata showered the rapper with praise as they admired the way he praised Samini.

Sama Tech wrote:

Kofi kinaata interviews are always immersive

Asare Noble commented:

The most sensible artist in ghana

Ebenezer Nana Tawiah reacted:

Kofi Kinaata all the way✌️ More wins

