TV presenter Michy flaunted her fine, flat tummy and thick curves in an all-black two-piece swimwear

With the song she attached to the video, she hinted that she had a lovely body as she walked by the pool

Many of her fans online took to the comment section to admire how gorgeous she looked by showering her with love and fire emojis

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Movement TV presenter Michy caused a commotion on social media after she dropped a video showing off her curves in a two-piece swimwear by the pool.

Michy flaunts curves in a swimsuit. Image Credit: @michygh

Source: Instagram

Michy's swimwear details

Michy was spotted in an all-black swimsuit set. The top part that covered her bosoms was in the form of a tube without straps, while the bottom was high-waisted and also without straps.

She used a snippet of Nigerian singer, Rema's smashing hit song titled Charm to throw light on how gorgeous her curves are.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

She attached the chorus of the song to the video, which sang:

See body oh (See body, see body oh). Egba mi oh (Egba mi, egba mi oh).

She walked majestically while swaying her body sideways and laughing beautifully in the video while swinging her swimming glasses that were in her left hand.

Many of her followers thronged the comment section flooding it with love and fire emojis showing how much they admired her gorgeous appearance.

Click this link to see Michy showing off her fine skin and thick curves in her 2-piece swimwear.

Michy rocks crop top and mini skirt on live tv

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Michy turned heads online with her revealing outfit as she hosted Movement Showbiz.

Dressed in all-white, she wore a long-sleeved crop top and a mini skirt with shiny elements attached to its ends.

Many people gushed over how stunning she looked as they filled the comment section with compliments, love and heart emojis.

Michy slays in a blazer

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Michy was spotted wearing a blazer for an interview on Sika Osei's lifestyle show on TV3 called Ladies Circle.

The trendy blazer suit can be worn as a go-to corporate outfit. She looked elegant in knotless braids and flawless makeup for the live show.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh