Filmmaker and actress Fella Makafui caught the attention of many when she shared a sultry video on her Instagram page

She was captured wearing a star-studded corset top and black sheer leggings that flaunted her curves and skin

Many people could not help but drool over how enticing she looked in the outfit she wore

Ghanaian actress and filmmaker Fella Makafui turned heads on social media with her sultry video flaunting her curves and smooth skin.

She shared the video on her verified Instagram page and this got many people drooling over her.

Fella Makafui in sheer leggings and a corset top

The talented actress was seen in a corset top that snatched her waist and accentuated her curves.

The corset top was made of silver material and carefully crafted with beads sewn onto it by hand.

She paired the corset top with sheer black leggings that showed her skin underneath. They also covered her feet.

Her makeup was flawless, and her frontal lace wig was well-fixed such that it brought out her beauty even more.

See the enticing video below of Fella Makafui in a corset top and sheer leggings.

Comments from Ghanaians after watching the video

Ghanaians who commented on the video admired how titillating her outfit was as they showered her with lovely compliments.

Others were also not pleased with what she wore and believed that she was married, and thus she should have dressed decently, which is befitting of a person of marital status.

Below are selected comments from the post:

shattawalenima said:

3y3 Biznesss

lorie__k remarked:

This is illegal u ain't gotta be this beautiful

kobirana stated:

FEDIKAL!!! Whatever you are serving, I am here to eat. We are eating to the last bone marrow

chrisnunies_gh opined:

@fellamakafui We are leaving instagram for you WHAT?? even the word Gorgeous is scared of you. Elegance dey learn work from your hand. BEAUTY is your twin. Your highness, we bow ‍♂️

roselyn_ngissah said:

A for apple, B for ball, F for Fella….

zuguman_ commented:

I thought you were married

brentbryan419 stated:

Ghanaians coming for my sis…1..2..3..4..piii

akosua_elsa stated:

Fella way3 biaa…3y3 wai!

bessb3at said:

You too, you are doing some papa. Boi

