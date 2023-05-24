DJ Switch shared beautiful pictures of how she prepares for her exams at her high school, Chaminade College Preparatory

She was seen, in the photos, wearing branded uniforms of her high school during her preparation

Many people admired how studious she is, while others talked about how she was growing beautifully

Ghana's youngest DJ, DJ Switch, shared pictures of how she was studying for her final exams in the high school she is attending in the United States of America.

DJ Switch studies hard for exams

DJ Switch, a student of the Chaminade College Preparatory, dropped pictures on her official Instagram page of how she is prepping for her exams.

The skilled DJ was seen wearing a light brown cardigan and deep blue trousers that had a white stripe on the side paired with clear-framed glasses.

In another set of pictures, she was comfortably seated on a blue couch as read her study materials.

Below are pictures of DJ Switch studying for her final term exams at Chaminade College Preparatory

Ghanaians shower DJ Switch with love

Many Ghanaians wished her all the best in her exams, while others talked about how she is growing into a beautiful young lady.

emeliabrobbey said:

My love

ohemaawoyeje stated:

Pink lips U growing nicely

riberyprince commented:

To accomplish great things, We must not only act, But also dream, Not only plan but also believe, Best wishes for your exam.

je_suis_musiq added:

Spoil der!! You got this

tessconii remarked:

May you exceed pass the expectations ❤️

ewovenu wrote:

You are really growing fast

_deera._ noted:

Sitting pretty, writing pretty, smiling pretty, everything pretty

obengcollins717 shared:

That is good. Pass all for me and i will give you something special

DJ Switch flaunts smooth no makeup look in photos

Source: YEN.com.gh