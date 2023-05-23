Social media has gone agog after a video of a lady's attempt to use her mum as content for TikTok went viral

In the video, the mum controlled herself at first but opted to put her daughter in her place as her rude act progressed

Peeps who have reacted to the video shared diverse views on the issue, with many saying the lady erred in her actions

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A young Ghanaian lady incurred her mother's displeasure as she tried to use her as content in a TikTok video.

The video which has sparked a lot of reactions on social media shows the awkward moment where the lady was seen standing by her mother's side shouting out some catchphrases.

Ghanaian mother objects as lady tries to use her in TikTok video Photo credit:@queen_mina_10/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Initially, the mother retrained herself as she sat calmly and watched her daughter display, all under the guise of creating content on TikTok.

The mood of the elderly woman however changed when her daughter started touching her shoulder, head, and chin in an aggressive and disrespectful manner as if they were co-equals.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

To put her in her place, the woman who was drinking water used her water bottle as a tool to drive her daughter away from her side.

The woman subsequently questioned her daughter on why she was acting like that and asked her to stop misbehaving.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 11,000 likes and 800 comments.

Watch the video:

Peeps react to the actions of the lady

Social media users who reacted to the actions were divided in their opinions.

As some expressed astonishment at the way the lady behaved, others simply laughed it off.

Afia_focus_lina stated:

Mother was phenomenal Until phenomenal stated phenomenalling her

Nana Amma Owusu-Agyeman replied:

s3 w'agye w'ani so.....mummy didnt want to spoil d video initial\

Emmanuela Kingsley reacted:

okocha Charles no Dey hold him daughter neck like this oo

EOS added:

She was like what is happening to dis gal

Lady dances beside mum in TikTok video

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady, @arewaomoruth, made a video showing her humble mother and house, without having to bother about how she would be perceived.

In the viral clip, the girl boogied in her backyard as her mother worked on making food on the burning logs of firewood.

Lady dances beside mum as she sells fish

Also, another lady ignited debate on TikTok when she shared a video showing her dancing beside her mum at their store.

The lady who had set her camera for a TikTok clip arranged her mum's pieces of fish well as the woman gave her instructions.

As soon as the mother turned, the lady immediately started dancing.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh