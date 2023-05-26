A video of Ghanaian internet sensation Efia Odo eating large plates of food with her friends has gone viral on social media

She ate enjoyably and comfortably with one hand as she pushed the large amount of food she had grabbed into her mouth

Many people said that the meals on the plates were their favourite while others asked for the price of all that they were enjoying

Ghanaian socialite and actress Efia Odo was seen enjoying large plates of food with her friends in a serene environment.

Efia Odo eats with her hands in video

Dressed in pink, Efia Odo flaunted her bare no makeup face in the viral video that emerged on social media.

She wore a long wig that hang across her back, with a portion of it hanging on both sides of her shoulders. She had used a brown headband to secure her neatly styled edges.

In the video, she was seated at one end of the table as she reached out for other plates filled with food on the table.

Efia Odo grabbed the food with her hand and push everything into her mouth. She then raised one hand in the air to signify that she was enjoying her meal.

Below is a video of Efia Odo and her friends enjoying sumptuous meals.

Ghanaians shared their views on the video

Many people asked how much such large plates of food go for since the meals looked very appetising and pleasing to the eyes.

Others also hinted that the food that Efia Odo and her friends were enjoying was their favourite while others could not help but admire how Efia Odo ate her meal.

Below are selected comments from Ghanaians on the large plates of food.

rahman_gh_20 said:

No fried frogs and snakes

puchidooo asked:

Y won't you write the price tag on it maybe if we can buy some

puchidooo enquired:

So how much is all this

rahman_gh_20 stated:

That’s ma favourite

melboyg opined:

Herrh, girls can eat

