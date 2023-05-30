Ghanaian footballer Tariq Lamptey, who plays for English Premier League side, Brighton & Hove Albion, landed in Ghana recently and was interviewed

The interview, which took place in the studios of media giants Citi FM, showed Tariq speaking in a thick British accent, which wowed many, especially ladies

In the interview, the Ghanaian star spoke about why he decided to play for Ghana and his experience in the EPL

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian football sensation Tariq Lamptey recently touched down in his motherland Ghana for a visit. The charismatic right-back, who currently plies his trade for the renowned English Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion, sat down for an exclusive interview at the studios of media giants Citi FM.

Brighton football star Tariq Lamptey Photo Source: tariq_lamptey

Source: Instagram

This interview not only shed light on Lamptey's passion for the beautiful game but also left spectators mesmerised by his refined British accent.

In the captivating conversation, Tariq delved into his decision to represent the Black Stars of Ghana, sharing the path that led him to this pivotal moment in his career. The handsome young man expressed his deep-rooted connection to his Ghanaian heritage and his aspiration to wear the national colours with pride.

As he animatedly recounted his journey, it became evident that this was not merely a professional decision for Lamptey but an embrace of his cultural identity.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

However, it was not just his profound allegiance to Ghana that caught the attention of fans and spectators alike. Tariq's articulation and fluency in the English language, combined with a thick British accent, left a lasting impression on all who tuned in to the interview.

Tariq Lamptey mesmerises Ghanaians

Kwame Darko said:

Enjoyed the conversation. Great interview and nice accent

Grace Aboagye wrote:

Tariq is so cute. And that accent of his.....

Eunice Dansoa added:

Such a well-spoken guy. love youuuuuuu

Black Sherif also spoke in a foreign accent in an interview

In a similar story, Black Sherif had the honour of being a guest performer at the prestigious Afro Nation Miami concert. Following his electrifying performance, he was interviewed about his experience.

However, to the astonishment of many social media users, Black Sherif spoke with a thick American accent during the interview, and what's more, he did it flawlessly.

Ghanaians couldn't help but find his accent amusing and playfully teased him, suggesting that he always manages to adopt a new accent whenever he visits a foreign country.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh