Black Sherif was a guest performer at the Afro Nation Miami and, after the show, was interviewed about his experience

To the surprise of many social media users, the Ghanaian musician spoke in a heavy American accent, and he did it so perfectly

Ghanaians found Black Sherif's accent hilarious and teased that he always finds a new accent when he visits a foreign land

Ghanaian music sensation Black Sherif left fans in awe at Afro Nation Miami as he took to the stage as a guest performer with Burna Boy.

But it was not just his mesmerising performance that caught everyone's attention. Following the show, the talented musician granted an interview, leaving social media users stunned by his impeccable American accent.

Known for his distinct Ghanaian roots and captivating music, Black Sherif surprised fans by effortlessly adopting a heavy American accent during the interview. The remarkable ease with which he flawlessly executed the accent left many astounded, with jaws dropping and praises pouring in from all corners.

Ghanaians, known for their great sense of humour, could not help but find Black Sherif's sudden accent transformation amusing.

Social media platforms buzzed with hilarious reactions and light-hearted banter as netizens jokingly said that the artiste had a knack for adopting new accents whenever he set foot on foreign soil.

Black Sherif's interview gets peeps laughing

Yakubu Majeed557 wrote:

His accent had changed so soon.

Buzycash said:

Eeeeiii just few days and he can speak like he was born in USA ghana English is always super not like our siblings own Abi u know them Docto)

KAY TV commented:

American weather will change your accent

Another funny incident involving Black Sherif

In another story, a video of Black Sherif's doppelganger singing his songs during an interview with Kwaku Manu sparked massive reactions online.

In the interview, Philemon Acquah, who resembles Black Sherif remarkably, declared that he was well-versed in all of the musician's songs and sought to prove it by singing them.

The video of his performance had people in stitches as he belted out the tunes with a raspy voice, accompanied by animated hand gestures.

Source: YEN.com.gh