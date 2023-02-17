Asamoah Gyan revealed in an interview with Berla Mundi that he used to sell maize with his father

He said he did this after school and used it to support his parents, who were doing their best to put him through school

The former black stars captain added that his parents were neither rich nor poor and managed to care for him and his siblings

Ghanaian footballer and former captain of the Black Stars Asamoah Gyan has shared a heartwarming story about his humble beginnings on the Day Show TV program with host Berla Mundi.

During the interview, he revealed that he used to sell maize with his father at the Kaneshie market when he was young and that his parents worked tirelessly to provide for his family.

Asamoah Gyan revealed that he was able to get an excellent educational background because his parents tried their best to make it happen.

Asamoah Gan says he sold maize with his father source: @asamoah_gyan3

And even though they were not rich, they weren't poor either. Asamoah Gyan's late mother, a hairdresser during that period, assisted them in making his dreams come true.

Asamoah Gyan said, 'when I close from work, I go to the Kaneshie market and sell. Sometimes we don't use the footbridge. Instead, we jump the walls to mallam to sell.

Asamoah Gyan added that people see him as a rich footballer now but have no idea about the struggles he went through.

He added he was with popular dancehall artiste Shatta Wale at Seven Great schools until a new school branch was opened at Dansoman, where Shatta Wale left to.

He could not attend the Dansoman school because it was for the rich, and they could not afford it. But he has worked hard and earned himself a spot among the great footballers in the history of Ghana.

Asamoah Gyan profile:

