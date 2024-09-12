Comic actor Funny Face has been ranting about his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, over his inability to see their children

His rants led to calls for Vanessa to reunite with him, but Counsellor Lutterodt thinks a reunion will be bad for the actor

According to him, Funny Face needs to heal first, or else he could harm his baby mama and children

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Marriage and relationship counsellor George Lutterodt has advised against a reconciliation between comic actor Funny Face and his baby mama, Vanessa.

Funny Face has been on a rant on social media the past few days, accusing his baby mama of his inability to be part of their children's lives.

Counsellor Lutterodt has advised Funny Face against reuniting with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole. Photo source: @therealfunnyface, @counsellorlutterodt

Source: Instagram

Among other things, the comic actor has blamed Vanessa for taking away his children and making his life miserable while also expressing his desire to marry her.

His outbursts have led to calls for his baby mama to visit him with their children. Many believe their presence around Funny Face would calm him down.

However, the Counselor has disagreed with the calls for their reunion because he thinks it would worsen his situation.

Speaking in an interview with Angel FM, Lutterodt emphasized the delicate state of Funny Face's mental health, suggesting that a reunion with Vanessa and their children could be disastrous.

"Funny Face is at a delicate place in terms of his mental health. If Vanessa decides to go back to him with the kids, it will make his condition worse,"

For him, the best thing for Funny Face was for him to be admitted to a rehabilitation centre to address his mental health issues.

Watch a video of Lutterodt's interview below:

Netizens support Lutterodt's point on Funny Face

The submission of Counsellor Lutterodt resonated with many social media users. Some feel Funny Face could harm his baby mama and children if they go to him.

white_godd said:

He will just wake up one day and kpai all of them. Until he's okay , they shouldn't get closer.

buah4728 said:

I said this yesterday if care is not taken he will ki.ll all of them and himself I feel sorry 😔 about this it will not be good.

vickynanaamaowusua1 said:

She won't even go,if she goes he might k!ll her. He is very much aware of what he is doing paaa,na mo so s) 3ta so ma no b)n dodo.

Funny Face hails Kwaku Manu

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Funny Face had praised Kwaku Manu for saving him during a mental health episode he had recently.

The embattled comedian said he came across a video of the actor talking about him, and what he said calmed him down.

Funny Face hailed Kwaku Manu for his wisdom, disclosing that he was prepared to return to take to the streets before that.

Source: YEN.com.gh