Singer Fantana, in a video from the reality show Young, Famous & African, smiled cheerfully and beautifully, melting the hearts of many

In the video, the pretty singer was tasting different alcoholic beverages, which got her excited because, according to her, she does not drink alcohol

As she smiled brightly, social media users were in awe of her beautiful features, admiring her gummy smile, sweet-looking lips and perfect set of teeth

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Popular Ghanaian singer and dancehall star Fantana stole the spotlight on the reality show "Young, Famous & African" with her infectious smile. A video of the talented songstress tasting alcoholic beverages has gone viral, leaving fans in awe of her cheerful and beautiful demeanour.

Ghanaian Singer Fantana Smiling Beautifully Photo Source: davidkankomba

Source: TikTok

In the video, Fantana could be seen trying out different alcoholic drinks, which came as a surprise since she openly admits to not being a regular alcohol drinker. Despite this, she decided to give it a try, sparking excitement in her. Her joy and genuine happiness shone through as she flashed her radiant smile, captivating the hearts of many viewers.

Social media lit up with admiration for Fantana's lovely features. Netizens could not help but gush over her beaming smile, noting her adorable gummy grin, sweet lips, and flawless teeth. Her contagious joy and magnetic charm left fans drooling and yearning for more.

Fantana's smile became the talk of the town as the video continued to circulate online. Fantana has had a lot of interesting moments on the reality show.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Social media users fall in love with Fantana's smile

sonnianjeri said:

she has a gummy smile. and that's alright.

oasis wrote :

id be distracted everytime i talk to her because of her smile

greenied0 commented:

Honestly she is very pretty

Dommy1998 added:

shes beautifully and wonderfully created

Another time Fantana caught attention

In another story, Diamond Platnumz trended extensively following his romantic involvement with Ghanaian singer Fantana on their recently aired reality show, Young, Famous & African.

Meanwhile, his former partner, Zuchu, received an outpouring of support from fans online, encouraging her to let go of any lingering hopes of reconciliation with Diamond.

The surge in attention came after the talented Sukari artiste shared a captivating photograph of herself donning an exquisite red dress, eliciting praise from netizens who simultaneously urged her to embrace a fresh start.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh