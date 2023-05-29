Claire, the wife of the late ex-Black Stars player, danced to Nigerian Singer Davido's song

She partook in the viral Unavailable challenge, which has trended on TikTok and perfectly performed the song's popular dance

Her followers, who were happy to see her dancing again after the loss of her husband, reacted to the video, encouraging her to keep dancing

Marie-Claire Rupio, the wife of the late Christian Atsu, danced to Nigerian singer Davido's Unavailable song in a video she shared on her official Instagram page.

The video depicts Claire showcasing her incredible dance moves, accompanied by an infectious smile that radiates pure happiness.

From the moment the video begins, it becomes evident that she possesses an innate ability to captivate and entertain her audience.

In the video shared by Claire, she wore an oversized black T-shirt and striped white and black loose trousers with a cap.

The beautiful singer, writer and dancer showed her dance moves, making her followers react and drool in excitement.

The Instagram video, which quickly garnered a lot of reactions, showcases her undeniable talent and passion for dance, with her fluid movements and graceful gestures creating a mesmerizing spectacle and leaving viewers in awe of her skills.

Claire captioned her post saying:

@davido -unavailable I was hesitating to post this , as I am just trying to get up into dancing again…slowly

Watch the video of Claire dancing to Davido's "Unavailable" song below

Atsu's son wins Player of the Year award

Claire is not the only member of the Atsu family who is living her best life and making her family and some Ghanaians proud after the demise of the player.

Atsu's son Joshua won the Player of the Year award at Northumberland Football League.

The young football player was spotted with his plaque and gift box while grinning widely. Many others, including his surviving wife, have shown their pride in him by posting heartfelt words on social media.

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Christian Atsu's wife dancing

crystalyedline commented:

Yesssss, she’s dancing again!!!! Love this

k.o.f.i.g.y.a.r.e commented:

Much love to you, Queen. Dance the sadness and sorrows away

ladyff commented:

Be happy and never hesitate to dance and post ok . We love u regardless

