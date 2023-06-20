Actress Yvonne Nelson has been in the Twitter trends, following the launch of her book I Am Not Yvonne Nelson

The actress made some damaging claims about rapper Sarkodie and Nigerian entertainers Tonto Dikeh and Iyanya

Since, excerpts of Nelson's book began making the rounds on social media, and netizens have been reacting

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has dominated Twitter trends following the launch of her book I Am Not Yvonne Nelson on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

The renowned actress and producer claimed, among many things, that she had to terminate a pregnancy at some point in her life because the father of the unborn child refused to take responsibility.

Sarkodie and others trend on Twitter after Yvonne Nelson "exposed" them in her new book. Photo credit: yvonnenelsongh/sarkodie/iyanya/tontolet.

Source: Instagram

Yvonne Nelson "exposes" Sarkodie

The actress named acclaimed Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie as the man who impregnated her but asked her to terminate it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Yvonne Nelson on some Nigerian entertainers

She also opened up about her romantic relationship with Nigerian musician Iyanya and how it ended a decade ago. The actress noted that at the time of their relationship, she was made to believe that Iyanya was the one she would be with forever.

"We had a decent relationship-breakfast in bed and all the niceties of a dream relationship one could think of. He tattooed my initials, YN, on his wrist, and I thought that was a big deal. If he wasn't serious about me, he wouldn't do that. In his hit song, 'Ur Waist,'' he mentioned how he lusted over me," she wrote.

Yvonne Nelson was caught aback when she received a phone call informing her that Iyanya had another actress staying at his home whenever she travelled from Nigeria to Ghana. She said:

"That actress turned out to be Tonto Dikeh of Nigeria, one of the female celebrities Iyanya named in his "Ur Waist" song. When I was convinced about the authenticity of the information I received, I was heartbroken," excerpts of the book read.

Following Yvonne Nelson's revelations, the actress and the stunning details of her memoir have garnered wide reach on social media, particularly on Twitter.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the Twitter reactions.

@Banku_Patua commented:

'Pappy Kojo foresaw the future Yvonne Nelson is Goated 'I am not Yvonne Nelson' ampa.''

@paulaammabroni said:

'I crown ‘I AM NOT YVONNE NELSON’ as Ghana’s Entertainment History Book.''

@nikkirubylina posted:

''Kumawood we don’t want “I am not Yvonne Nelson” movie nonsense biaa.''

@ditabhey said:

''A whole chapter for Iyanya in “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson” book Someone please get me a copy of this book #yvonnenelson #Sarkodie.'"

@raymonohene posted:

''I have no interest in investing my time in a book like 'I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,' which does not aim to enhance knowledge or dispel ignorance, but rather focuses on the intention of revealing personal secrets. Lacks discretion! We are in 2023, after all!''

3 times Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson took beautiful pictures together

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that famous Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo, better known as Sarkodie, and popular actress Yvonne Nelson have been close friends for more than a decade, taking many beautiful pictures over the years.

Amid the publication of Yvonne Nelson's new book, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, which captured Sarkodie in a controversy, stunning images the two celebrities took together have surfaced on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh