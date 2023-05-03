Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan turned heads online as he dropped a lovely photo on his Instagram feed

In the post, he looked classy in a green kaftan, dark sunglasses, handrafted beads and a star-studded wristwatch

Many people could not help but admire how handsome he looked in the post as they showered him with praises

Ghana's all time goal scorer, Asamoah Gyan, looked dapper in a green kaftan which he wore in a recent post he made on his Instagram page.

Asamoah Gyan looks classy in a green kaftan. Image Credit: @asamoah_gyan3

Source: Instagram

He wore a green kaftan with short sleeves designed with a black fabric that was placed on the ends of the sleeves.

The shirt had a mini pocket on the left chest with a thin black fabric used to create a design.

A thin black strand of black fabric was placed on the centre of the kaftan from the top to the bottom.

He paired the kaftan with trousers and slippers. He accessorised his look with dark sunglasses, two handcrafted beads on the right wrist and a wristwatch on the other.

Captioning the post, he admitted that he looked classy in his outfit as he spelt out the word smooth in caps and added three wink emojis.

"S.M.O.O.T.H ," Asamoah Gyan wrote on Instagram.

Below is a photo of Asamoah Gyan looking classy in a kaftan.

Ghanaians praise Asamoah Gyan's bespoke fashion style

Many of his fervent fans filled the comment section with praises as they mentioned his nickname while using emojis to explain their emotions.

svacademy_fc said:

@asamoah_gyan3 Clean

elomboko said:

Senior one ☝️

independent_essy said:

The man with the golden heart. God continue to bless you and your family ❤️

automotive_gh1 said:

Nice

officialjameskotei said:

Monko

bessahghana said:

Lovely

sturridge_3 said:

Jet ways❤️

andrews.yeboah.771 said:

Ghana All Time Best Striker

Source: YEN.com.gh