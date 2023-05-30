Former Al Ain striker Asamoah Gyan has promised to fulfil the request of an old Ghanaian lady after she was scammed several times in her quest to meet him

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Ghana's all-time top goal scorer thanked the lady for the good things she did for him during his football career

Ghanaian rapper Kofi Kinaata and many people who were touched by the video encouraged him to meet her

An old Ghanaian lady has gone viral after sharing a video about the lengths she had taken to try and meet the former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan.

Ghanaian lady shares risks she has taken to meet Asamoah Gyan

In the video, she hinted that when Asamoah Gyan was an active footballer, she would fast and pray for him whenever he had a game.

She added that she would have dreams that, in a certain match, he would score two goals, and she would rush and tell her husband about it, and indeed the dream would come to pass.

As a staunch fan, she said there were times when she would pray that he would score three goals or he would be the only person to score a goal, which often became true.

"I did not allow my firstborn son to attend the senior high school he was given by the computerised system. I made him attend Accra Academy because that was Gyan's alma mater," she said in the video.

She added that her son would alert her whenever the former Sunderland attacker visited Accra Academy. She said she would pay ridiculous taxi fares just to make it on time to see him, but unfortunately, she always arrived late.

Talking about her love for the former Ghanaian footballer, she said she had been scammed by people who gave her false hopes of connecting her to him.

"There were people who claimed they were his relative or knew someone who knew him who could connect me to him, and they would take money from me," she said.

Asamoah Gyan reacts to the lady's request

Asamoah Gyan shared the video on his verified Instagram page and noted that he was grateful for all the old lady had done for him.

He also added that he would do his possible best to grant her wish, and using the prayer hands emojis, he prayed it would come to pass.

"Hmmmmm I’m grateful . I will make sure I grant her wish," Asamoah Gyan wrote on Instagram.

Below is a video of the lady's request to Asamoah Gyan.

Ghanaians react to the video as it touches many hearts

Ghanaian rapper Kofi Kinaata and many people encouraged Asamoah Gyan to grant the old lady her wish, looking at the length she had gone to try to meet her idol.

Others also shared the risks they have taken to meet a Ghanaian celebrity they admired very much.

kinaatagh said:

Can’t wait to see you meet her

kwamecornet remarked:

Baby Jet we beg you grant this woman's wish. Rare people are hard to find, she's a generous person

kobi_onesixteen_arts said:

But on a low ebi like old women dey feel my legend paaa oo am not surprised cus my 87 year old grandma sef dey like am ❤️

kofilee17 opined:

You are a national treasure BabyJet❤️❤️❤️

floragodfirst wrote:

Mummy I understand how you feel I used to love Yvonne Nelson madly to the extent that I will go to her school at that time at Central university mataheko and wait to see her coming out but unfortunately I never saw her Asamoah GYAN please grants her Wish God richly bless you

maameammaabraf posted:

Ohh this woman has suffered for you o

_mighty_1_ remarked:

kinaatagh' ah_gyan3 @asamoah_gyan3 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️She truly loves you sir

queeniedren said:

This truly brought tears to my eyes @asamoah_gyan3 kindly grant this wish not her meeting you, but rather you looking for her and meeting with her. She made several efforts it’s your turn Asamoah! Remember me as well K gyan @queeniedren

