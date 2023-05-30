Nana Ama McBrown, in a video she shared on her TikTok page, was in a jubilant mood as she celebrated bagging a doctorate degree

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown reported that she had achieved a major milestone in her career, and she couldn't contain her joy. In a video shared on her TikTok page, the actress was seen celebrating her newly acquired doctorate degree.

Sporting a graduation gown, Nana Ama McBrown appeared beaming with happiness as she proudly displayed her certificate. She excitedly expressed that she should now be addressed as "Dr Nana Ama McBrown," emphasising her accomplishment and the respect she deserves.

The actress' latest achievement adds to her already impressive list of accomplishments and further solidifies her status as a highly regarded figure in the Ghanaian entertainment industry. Known for her versatility and ability to portray a wide range of characters, Nana Ama McBrown has captivated audiences both at home and abroad.

News of her achievement quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans and well-wishers. They praised her dedication, relentless pursuit of excellence, and groundbreaking accomplishments.

Nana Ama McBrown gets praised

Fans of the actress were in awe of her latest achievement and praised her.

Mr Bismark said:

the only lady who can give an entire media house an extensive pressure

Mrs Baah ♥️♥️ wrote:

congratulations Dr empress Nana Ama Mcbrown

sandrakankam2233 added:

I can see the logo of the tertiary am attending AAMUSTED all the waycongratulations Dr.

Boss lady reacted:

When God declares it’s your time,no one can stop it,keep soaring higher,love you ❤️❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh