Ghanaian media personality and host of UTV's United Showbiz program has said that she was rejected by the general manager of Despite Media, Fadda Dickson.

In an interview with ace broadcast journalist Abeiku Santana, MzGee detailed that she had struggled and worked hard to reach the heights she has attained in the entertainment industry.

She also stated that she had even been to Despite Media and got rejected by Fadda Dickson after Abeiku recommended her to him.

The fashionable and beautiful host reminded Abeiku Santana of his failed attempt to get her employed at Despite Media in 2021, getting Abeiku to respond in shock to her retentive memory over the issue he's forgotten about.

MzGee said:

"Do you remember the first day I came here in 2021? That was the first time I met Fadda, and we were here to present a plaque to him. You asked Fadda if he would consider employing me after you gave me accolades for my presentation. Father disagreed, saying I should be left alone to continue working in my English-dominated space while they also focus on their Twi journalism."

Watch the video of MzGee talking about Fadda Dickson rejecting her below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to MzGee's statement about Fadda Dickson

@abena3291 commented:

The beautiful Mzgee. The love is deep . I just love your answers.

@mamaakau1830 commented:

Beautiful mzgee very intelligent and beautiful

@NNAAD705 commented:

MzGee❤❤❤ you’re blessed

Abeiku Santana calls MzGee the best journalist in Ghana

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that MzGee had been referred to as Ghana's top journalist by Abeiku Santana.

In response to the widely circulated allegations that she is imitating the presentation style of her predecessor, Nana Ama McBrown, MzGee clarified that she is not attempting to do so.

In response to the discussion between MzGee and Abeiku, some Ghanaians praised her eloquence and wit in responding to the questions.

