The father of Ghanaian dancer Abigail was emotional as he talked about the dance journey of his partially hearing-impaired daughter

He thanked fans and everyone who was involved in Abigail's journey and their success in the 2024 edition of Britain's Got Talent (BGT)

In the comment section, many Ghanaians were unhappy about the fact that Abigail's dad failed to give credit to Afronita for his daughter's success in her dance journey

The father of Talented Kids season 14 winner Abigail Dromo has received backlash for failing to mention Ghanaian dancer Afronita's name in his thank you speech.

Afronita and Abigail at BGT (left and right) and Abigail's dad (middle) in photos. Image Credit: @afronitaaa and @yencomghnews

Source: Instagram

Abigail's Dad failed to thank Afronita in his speech

In a short interview with YEN, Abigail's Dad used the opportunity to thank fans and everyone involved in the process of his daughter's dance journey.

The father of the partially hearing-impaired dancer noted that he was in awe at the high level his daughter had achieved regarding her dancing journey.

"I would like to say congratulations to both of them. They've done extremely well. I would like to give thanks to God. It feels amazing to see Abigail dance to this level," he said.

With a heart filled with so much gratitude, Abigail's father further stated that,

"We would want to give credit to the fans, everybody who has played a vital role in this. Thank you to the fan's back at UK, thank you to Ghanaians, Africa everybody."

This comes after Afronita and her dance protégé Abigail secured the third place spot on season 17 of Britain's God Talent (BGT) in the UK.

The duo and their parents arrived in Ghana on the night of Monday, June 17, 2024, at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), to a grand welcome.

Below is a video of Abigail's Dad speaking to YEN.com.gh about his daughter's dance journey:

Reactions to the video of Abigail's dad's thank you speech

Many people in the comment section of the video were unhappy about Abigail's dad's failure to give credit to Afronita, who played a crucial role in the success of his daughter's dance journey.

Many people called him out and wondered why he failed to mention Afronita in his thank-you speech sighted on YEN's Instagram page.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians:

wealthykumea said:

Ungrateful dude … God blessed Afronita …. She will be signed by big brands… The world is watching you …

kritikal_music said:

He didn’t even mention Afronita

mawuli17 said:

That’s how Ga people are. The person who stood by little girl ainnd mentored her to that level nu it’s difficult to mention her name and thank her too..Smh

mrs_a.t.o said:

Ungrateful being

mharmme_abena said:

Oh that's why kyer3s3 akoraa ntsi nyansa no nso wo fem

mr_.akoto said:

what did fans do ?…man just thank afronita and go your way

kofi___richway said:

Everyone s3 sen, ungrateful being

asamoah.khojo said:

Why will u say dis u knew very well that she did this with afronita

danielted_dtk said:

Hmmm, and nothing to Afronita right? This is why some of us are no longer interested in helping our African Brothers any longer. How could you not be wise enough to mention afronita! Shame on you

"Cutie from birth": Afronita dropped childhood photos to mark Father's Day

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian dancer Afronita shared memorable pictures from her childhood to celebrate her dad on Father's Day.

She wrote a touching message to her dad, Mr Yeboah, and acknowledged the sacrifices he made for her and her siblings.

Many people admired the bond she shares with her dad, while others talked about the alleged feud between her and her dance protégé, Abigail Dromo.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh