Abigail Adjiri, a hearing impaired dancer who won the 14th edition of TV3's Talented Kidz show has shared a video of herself dancing

In the video shared on her official Instagram page, she danced with some ladies who she taught how to dance

Her fans drooled over her amazing dance moves and perfect body movements to the song's tempo despite her hearing impairment

Abigail Adjiri has shared a video of herself on her official Instagram page dancing to the popular Yeshua trending song on TikTok.

The superstar perfectly moved her body to match the song's tempo while dancing and teaching some ladies how to dance to the viral sound as well.

Deaf Talented Kidz winner teaching the ladies how to dance. Photo credit: abigail_talented_kidz_14

In the video which has garnered thousands of likes, she revealed that she was spending time and having fun with the CEO of a clothing shop.

After jamming to the viral Yeshua sound, the young talented dancer taught the ladies other dance moves with JZyNo's Butta My Bread song featuring the award-winning artiste Lasmid.

Watch the video of Abigail teaching some ladies how to dance below

Abigail dances with her role model Afronita

Aside from teaching others her dancing skills, Abigail has made waves with her dance videos with her role model, Afronita.

In an earlier video which surfaced online, Abigail danced alongside her mentor Afronita. The brilliant hearing-impaired dancer moved as though she could hear the music.

She performed a flawless dance routine to a popular TikTok song, garnering thousands of likes from her admirers.

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Abigail teaching others how to dance

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to Abigail's dance moves, blessing her and her journey through her thriving dance career while others praised TV3 for discovering such an incredible talent.

_.ara_x commented:

God will order every step you will take and protect you. Continue what you do and he will continue blessing it❤️❤️

azenabstella commented:

God bless TV3

newmikewrld commented:

The eye move ❤️

Watch a video of Abigail dancing with Afronita below

Abigail's trainer talks about how she can dance with her hearing condition

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Abigail had stunned many Ghanaians with her incredible dance moves despite her condition and had raised questions among her fans about how she could dance perfectly to songs.

Her trainer, who works with disabled children, shared that Abigail could feel the beat of sounds under her feet. He detailed that the loud beat of the songs give her an idea of how she should dance to them.

