Stonebwoy's daughter, Jidula Satekla, shared a video of herself dancing to the musician's latest song, Jejereje, on social media

The BHIM Nation leader released this highly anticipated music collaboration with Dutch guitarist and music producer Ginton on Tuesday, September 24, 2024

The video of Jidula Satekla dancing to Stonebwoy's Jejereje song melted the hearts of many Ghanaians in the comment section

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy's young daughter, Jidula Satekla, went viral after a video of her showcasing her dance moves to a song surfaced on social media.

Stonebwoy's Daughter, Jidula Satekla, shows her dance moves to the musician's Jejereje song. Photo source: @jidulaxii

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy's daughter dances to Jejereje song

Stonebwoy, his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, and their daughter, Catherine Jidula Satekla, visited a beach resort to spend quality time together as a family.

The Sateklas decided to explore the beautiful Volta River by going on a boat cruise with some members of the musician's team.

Jidula Satekla took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself showcasing fire dance moves to Stonebwoy's newly released song Jejereje, which features Amsterdam-based guitarist and music producer Ginton.

Jidula's impressive dance moves grabbed the attention of her parents and the occupants of the boat, who were amazed to witness her remarkable talents.

Stonebwoy officially released the audio and visuals for his new song, Jejereje, on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, after recently sharing its teaser on social media.

The song received positive reviews from fans and critics and climbed to the top position on the Ghana iTunes Top Songs (All Genres) chart hours after its release.

Watch the video below:

Jidula's dance moves melt hearts

The video of Jidula dancing to Stonebwoy's Jejereje song triggered positive reactions from netizens. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

ohemeaakyeabea1 commented:

"Our only number one promoter, we hail you."

samiraibrahim7975 commented:

"@jidulaxii you really dance like your daddy @stonebwoy. Love ❤️you. Always a bhim fan and will always be a BHim fan."

stone_burniton_b commented:

"Give them 😂😂🔥❤️❤️."

itphillmena commented:

"I want a baby girl like cj 😍😍."

_ohemaa.aj_ commented:

"CJ has dropped the official dance challenge❤️🔥😂."

Jidula drops behind-the-scenes of Stonebwoy's graduation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy's daughter, Jidula Satekla, voiced over a behind-the-scenes video of her father's graduation from the Ghana Institute Management of Public Administration.

The little girl detailed some of the memorable moments from Stonebwoy's graduation to his post-graduation party, which garnered reactions on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh