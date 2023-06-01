Ghanaian fashion icon Richard Brown, popularly known as Osebo the Zaraman, has shared a throwback picture from the 90s

In his usual fashion, Osebo has stamped his authority in style with a single photo

The photo showed the celebrity stylist in Italian designer wear from 1990

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian celebrity stylist Osebo the Zaraman shared an adorable throwback photo of himself wearing designer jeans made by Roberto Cavalli in the 1990s.

Roberto Cavalli is an Italian luxury fashion company with its hometown in Osmannoro, Florence. Its founder, designer Roberto Cavalli, started his fashion brand in the 1970s.

Roberto Cavalli has dressed A-list celebrities like Zendaya, Lady Gaga, Priyanka Chopra, Ciara, Beyoncé and Bella Hadid.

A collage of Osebo wearing GH¢3K Roberto Cavalli Jeans in 1999 and his present self

Source: Instagram

In the photo, Osebo paired the designer jeans with a red long-sleeved shirt. The jeans spotted the famous coral design synonymous with the brand's style.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He captioned the photo:

"Throwback, my first time wearing Roberto Cavalli jeans was in 1999 when Don P was then a boy. Respect the old Gee."

Osebo the Zaraman is known for his taste in fine and expensive things. Known for his disruptive fashion choices, Osebo who now owns one of Ghana's leading clothing stores, 24/7 Boutique, has always made waves on social media.

In a very short competition with Ajagurajah, Osebo floored the spiritual leader effortlessly without much of a challenge.

Peeps react to Osebo the Zaraman showing heavy designer jeans in 1999

Many hailed Osebo for his consistency in keeping up with the fashion world. Albeit an expensive hobby, Osebo has maintained his place in the industry.

real_big_boss1 commented:

Much respect to you always. May God continue to bless you.

Careful_bello commented:

De brand no be today oooo.

dance_gh commented:

Since the 80s

nasante commented:

L'uomo classico.

Osebo says Ghanaians have lost their identity because of other foreign religions

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Osebo's views on his belief that religion had affected Ghanaian culture in this modern-day.

According to the celebrity stylist, Ghanaians have lost their identity since they took up foreign religions.

Osebo said the African identity is under siege after the masses allowed other religions to eat into their minds.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh