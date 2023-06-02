Kumawood actor Sumsum Ahuofe said he would not have a baby with any lady, including business mogul Osei Kwame Despite's child, if he were to marry her

He claimed that he would take his time and get to know the lady well before settling with her because attitude is important in relationships

He used the scenario to advise comedian and fellow actor Funny Face who trended in the past few days over his baby mama's interest in coming back to him

Kumawood actor Sumsum Ahuofe known in private life as Yaw Adu said he would not want to have babies with a woman he has not lived with for many years.

He advised comedian and fellow actor Funny Face and his baby mama Vanessa Nicole, who have trended in the past few days over Vanessa's interview where she showed interest in rekindling the love she shared with Funny Face.

Sumsusm explains his reason for a longer relationship before marriage and child birth. Photo credit: @sumsum_ahuofedua @utvghana

In an interview with YouTuber Poleeno, the entertaining actor said that when you meet a woman, you must know her very well and assess her character before having children with her.

The actor, who trended some time ago over some issues with his colleagues, added that even if he should be in a relationship with the daughter of Ghanaian business mogul Osei Kwame Despite, he would not have children with her immediately.

Sumsum's reason is that, it takes time to know your partner's true character and this cannot be achieved within a few months of knowing each other or going out as a couple.

He added that when a couple gives birth and later realises that they are not compatible, the children become burdened and might go astray because of the trauma they may suffer from the broken home.

" I know my friend Funny Face and I know his baby mama, Vanessa. I think they are both very nice people and Vanessa seems interested in him again. But I will say that when you meet a woman, you must take time to know her before you have children with her. If I marry Despite's child or Nana Addo's child, I will not have babies with them immediately. I will take my time," Susmsum Ahuofe said.

Some Ghanaians reacted to Ahuofe's interview and comment about Despite

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to Sumsum's interview, claiming his advice was on point.

W Kofi commented:

Sunsum is a young guy but mature. He knows how to talk.... superstar

Kakra Koomson commented:

Sumsum will remind us that he is a superstar p3333333

Kwame Perry commented:

Y3n stars nu… Mr Star

Susmsum talks about his challenge in finding a wife

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that in a conversation with Poleeno Multimedia, Sumsum Ahuofe discussed the challenges of marriage.

The actor admitted that he was unmarried and claimed that marriage was a challenging relationship, especially for famous people like himself.

He claimed that because of their line of business, celebrities frequently socialise and interact with many women, which causes their spouses to harbour mistrust.

