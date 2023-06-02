Celebrated Ghanaian poet Nakeeyat turned heads online as she dazzled in a yellow long-sleeved sweatshirt, baggy cargo pants and a beanie

She posted the pictures from her trip to Australia while attending the Rotary International conference

Many people gushed over how stylish she looked in the pictures as they complimented her looks in the comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Nakeeyat The poet of Talented Kidz fame has many people gushing over her looks as she dropped new pictures from her trip to Australia on social media.

Nakeeyat slays in sweatshirt and cargo pants. Image credit: @nakeeyat

Source: Instagram

Nakeeyat slays in sweatshirt and cargo pants

Climate change advocate Nakeeyat slayed in a long-sleeved yellow sweatshirt branded with the logo of the popular cartoon series, Pokemon. The talented poet paired the sweatshirt with brown cargo pants and white sneakers. She also rocked red cat-eye glasses and a brown beanie to accessorise her entire look.

Sharing the pictures on her official Instagram page, she gave a fierce look and gangster-like poses. The lovely pictures were taken on a quiet street in Australia.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

She hinted in the caption of the post that she styled herself with the help of her manager, Josceline Arthur.

Alla Last slide From head to toe give it all to mama Asantewaa Stylist by myself and @josceline_arthur

Below are the beautiful pictures Nakeeyat captures while in Australia;

Ghanaians drool over Nakeeyat's fashion game

Many people were impressed with Nakeeyat's exceptional fashion style as they complimented her outfits.

Others also gave her nicknames to highlight how she looked and posed in the pictures.

berlamundi said:

Last but one slide

wunmit1 stated:

Baby girl beautiful is an understatement you look extremely gorgeous you are glowing ❤️❤️❤️❤️

mramankwah remarked:

Eiiii borga guda!!

kqwarjo wrote:

Star girl❤️

leslie.dreamer.appiah30 posted:

Lovely

Nakeeyat looks big and tall as she departs for Australia

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Nakeeyat the Poet was spotted at the departure section of Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Sharing photos on Instagram, she hinted that she was heading to Australia to take part in the Rotary International conference.

Many people admired how mature she had become in the pictures.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh