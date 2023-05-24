Ghanaian poet and climate change advocate Nakeeyat shared beautiful pictures she travelled out of the country to Australia-Melbourne

She revealed that Rotary International sent her an invite, and she accepted excitedly

She revealed that she was travelling with her mother and her manager and personal assistant

Many people wished her well on her trip as they admired how beautifully she was growing

Beautiful pictures of Nakeeyat of Talented Kids Fame spotted at the Kotoka International Airport have surfaced on social media.

She posted the pictures on her official Instagram page, @nakeeyat, as she dropped the great news of the purpose of her travel.

Nakeeyat looks mature as she travels overseas

The talented poet and climate change advocate hinted that she was travelling to Australia-Melbourne.

Nakeeyat noted that she was embarking on the trip after receiving an invite from Rotary International and accepting it.

"Australia-Melbourne here we come @rotaryinternational called and I answered," she revealed her purpose of the trip.

She pleaded with her fans and any other Ghanaians living in Australia to help her out with restaurants and food spots where she could enjoy Ghanaian meals during her stay there.

Nakeeyat also hinted that she was not travelling alone but with her mother Mariama and her manager and personal assistant Josceline Arthur.

"Abeg tag any Ghanaian food there for me o I don’t want wahala. Cc @josceline_arthur @nakeeyat.maame," she wote on Instagram.

Below are lovely pictures of Nakeeyat as she travels to Australia.

Ghanaians wish Nakeeyat a safe flight

Okyeame Kwame's wife, rapper Amerado Burner and many others wished her a safe flight and all the best on her adventures in a different country.

Others were also glad that she was visiting Australia as they shared some tips with her, while others urged her to stay in touch so they could get her Ghanaian foods.

mrsokyeame said:

Safe safe safe ❤️❤️❤️❤️highest to u my girl❤️❤️❤️

amerado_burner stated:

All the best❤️

akua_dwomoh_pretty stated:

I like the fact that mummy goes with you on these trips

midzindi said:

It is winter here, and Melbourne esp is very cold. So please, if u not here yet. Wear some socks and shoes and an extra jacket for warmth.. let us know if u re coming to Sydney! Welcome to Australia!!

el7layne commented:

When you get here, let us know and we can get you your Ghanaian food.

khalidmardinash stated:

Always proud of you baby gal keep soaring higher

porshpa_ said:

God be with you, honey. Go for gold❤️❤️❤️❤️

