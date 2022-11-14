Talented kids season 10 winner Nakeeyat has gotten many netizens stunned by her admirable beauty as she rocked a swimsuit in video

Nakeeyat is currently in Egypt for the COP27 summit which focuses on climate change and is attended by personalities from around the world

Many netizens have shown their admiration for the young budding poet as she enjoys her time in Egypt

Young popular Ghanaian poet Nakeeyat has turned heads with her stunning swimwear she wore to the pool side to have a good time while relaxing and unwinding.

Nakeeyat. Photo Source: @nakeeyat

Source: Instagram

In the video, she had on a kimono that was wrapped around her, since she did not want to reveal too much skin. She carried her bag around her arm as she walked gracefully to the pool in her pink crocs.

The swimsuit was a multi-coloured bodysuit that covered her without showing too much skin. Her hair was neatly braided in corn rolls and held in a bun behind her head.

The budding poet is currently in the Arab Republic of Egypt taking part in the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP 27).

Many react to video of Nakeeyat going to the poolside for a swim in her beautiful swimwear

santensiahapau said:

Best life... ❤️❤️❤️

barimagadoni commented:

Ala boss lady

iamtonykroos_ said:

Growing so fast ❤️

abenasquriel commented saying:

Have fun you deserve it

arquosua_sweetness commented:

Enjoy

beautifulbabiesnbeyond said:

Am sleeping here

Source: YEN.com.gh