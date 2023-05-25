Asantewaa sent Ajagurajah an invite to her birthday party, which has been slated for June 3, 2023

She visited him and gifted him a PR box, which contained some goodies as well as his invitation card

Many called on the TikTok star to invite woman of God, Nana Agradaa, aka Mama Pat, or else they would have an issue with her

Famous TikTok star Asantewaa invited the leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach, Ajagurajah, to her upcoming birthday party.

TikTok star Asantewaa sends Ajagurajah an invite to her birthday bash. Image Credit: @_asantewaaaa

Source: Instagram

Asantewaa invites Ajagurajah to her birthday party

Sharing the exciting news on her verified Instagram account, Asantewaa stated that it was an honour to have been able to send the man of God an invite to her birthday bash.

Calling him a great man of God, Asantewaa stated that June is her birthday month and could not wait to host Ajagurajah at her birthday party.

She captioned the video:

A big honor it was to invite a GREAT Man of God @ajagurajah_official to my Big dayJune for meeeee❕

She further revealed that her birthday is on June 3, 2023, and cannot wait to celebrate with everyone.

Below is a video of Asantewaa meeting Ajagurajah:

Many of her fans were excited that her birthday was coming up and they prayed that they would also be sent an invitation.

However, many people were hoping that since Asantewaa sent out an invitation to Ajagurajah, she should do the same for Nana Agradaa, who is a famous woman of God.

asheley_doxa said:

Ei. It's left with the one and only Rev. Doctor, Evangelist............ Hmmmm

asantewaaa_addict stated:

We Shut down the whole of Accra on the 3rd June

3dwoadaba_kojo remarked:

Waiting for Agradaa's own

judeheavens noted:

Akukudam paa oooo eiiii ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ June is for Asantewaaaa periodttttt congratulations and happy birthday in advance my boss.

de_banks1 wrote:

Eii abi June born oo I will also wait for my invite take send rider

florencdonkoh shared:

Where’s mama Pat invite eer pls be fast for me

giftchris_fashion posted:

Please invite Mama Pat wai else we won’t understand

ameyawisacc commented:

This man will come with banku p333

jzt_someday declared:

Make sure you gift mama pat an invite oooo please

