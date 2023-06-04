TikTok celebrity Asantewaa became emotional as she broke down in tears at her spectacular birthday party on Saturday, June 4

During the performance of gospel singer Piesie Esther and the official unveiling of her new product, Sitsafe, she shed tears of gratitude

Fans who commented on the videos were equally moved, with several unable to hold back their emotions

The Ghanaian TikTok star turned entrepreneur, Asantewaa, was overwhelmed with emotions as she broke down in tears at her lavish birthday party to mark clocking 29 years old.

The social media entertainer hosted some celebrities to delicious meals at her fun party to commemorate what she dubbed on her socials ''the big 29''.

Asantewaa launches her new product

Asantewaa, born Martina Dwamena, became emotional during the event's official unveiling of her new product, Sitsafe. She was captured behind the high table, where she could not hold her tears.

The occasion also saw her shedding tears of gratitude during gospel singer Piesie Esther's performance of the hit song, Wayε Me Yie.

Subsequently, in the videos, Tracey Boakye joined the celebrant on the event's floor. The actress embraced the TikTok star during the emotional moment.

As expected, netizens who commented on the clips were equally emotional. Some said they could not hold their tears.

Watch the videos below:

Netizens express emotions over the videos of Asantewaa crying

AdwoaNana stated:

I could not hold my tears. God has lifted you paa.

Evesam commented:

What happened? So emotional. I'm crying.

Youthquin posted:

Congratulations babygal... Godisgood.

Misnarh_beauty said:

The makeup artist did a horrible job. I would love to slay her face one day.

Kiki_bib commented:

Have not seen the husband.

Kayceemccarthy mentioned:

Maybe she's no longer married ohhh anaa.....cuz where her rings dey on her fingers di3333. Slow. I wish her the best though❤️.

She_loves_clementosuarez said:

That feeling I ask God for protection for my parents.

Eleanoranku61 posted:

God bless her business bountifully.

Iamginger_official stated:

So she cried throughout the party .

Asamoah Gyan, Tracey Boakye, and others attend Asantewaa's birthday party

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian celebrities attended Asantewaa's spectacular birthday celebration on Saturday, June 4, to celebrate her 29th birthday.

Asantewaa's loved ones included Asamoah Gyan, Tracey Boakye, Ajaguraja, Osebo, Salinko, and others.

The TikTok star arrived at her birthday party with a police escort and posed for photos before taking to the dance floor to show off her moves. Later, she sat at a table with high-profile visitors, including Asamoah Gyan.

