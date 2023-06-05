Ghanaian actor Agya Koo Adu has shown his gratitude after the mountain of well-wishes that poured in on his birthday

Agya Koo outdoored his magnificent mansion on the occasion of his birthday celebration

Many have praised the actor for his contributions to the entertainment and movie industry

Ghanaian actor Alex Kofi Adu Mensah, popularly known as Agya Akoo Adu, has reacted to how people responded to him on his birthday.

The veteran actor said he has been overwhelmed by the well-wishes from family, friends and loved ones.

He has shown his appreciation for the recognition and love demonstrated by many people.

Agya Koo has overtaken the Ghanaian internet space by unveiling his grand house.

After years of entertaining Ghanaians on stage and in movies, Agya Koo revealed that it took him sixteen years to put up his villa.

Agya Koo shared his heartfelt appreciation in a post on Twitter:

I want to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone for making my birthday celebration memorable. Your presence, prayers, warm wishes and thoughtful gifts made me feel incredibly loved and appreciated. I feel truly blessed to have you all in my life.

Ghanaians react to Agya Koo's heartfelt thank you message after the massive birthday celebration

Many wished the veteran actor well while praising him for his magnificent birthday gift to himself, his latest mansion.

Mac-Love Addo Oppong commented:

You deserved it.

Kwesi Barbrick commented:

Agya nie secret billionaire.

Sarckcess Solushyn commented:

The rest is long life father.

