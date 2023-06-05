Veteran actor Agya Koo, during his housewarming party, advised the youth on the importance of acquiring property and spending money wisely

The actor said it was necessary as a young individual to be financially literate and smart about how to spend money

Agya Koo also mentioned that young people would not be strong forever, so it was important to save money for rainy days

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Famous Kumawood actor Agya Koo recently unveiled his new house in a beautiful housewarming party. However, it was not just a celebratory event for the actor. It also turned out to be a platform for him to impart some valuable wisdom to the youth.

Ghanaian actor Agya Koo. Photo Source: Agya Koo

Source: Facebook

During a speech at the unveiling party for the house, Agya Koo emphasised the importance of acquiring property and spending money wisely.

In his address, the actor stressed the significance of financial literacy for young individuals. He also explained that being financially literate and smart about money management were crucial skills for success in today's world. Agya Koo urged the youth to make informed decisions when it comes to spending their hard-earned money.

The veteran actor stressed that the youth should be mindful that their strength and earning potential would not last forever. He advised them to plan ahead and save money for rainy days. Agya Koo encouraged his guests to adopt a habit of saving and investing, as it would provide a safety net during times of uncertainty.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The actor's advice resonated with his guests, especially as he shared his own personal journey of financial ups and downs. Agya Koo explained how he had faced challenges earlier in his career and had learned some valuable lessons along the way.

Agya Koo shares how long it took to build his house

In a related story, Agya Koo unveiled his grand mansion in a celebration of his 54th birthday. He revealed that it had taken him 16 years to complete the remarkable edifice.

The actor shared the story behind the beautiful home and mentioned the immense effort and dedication he had to put in to ensure that his dream became a reality.

Videos showcasing the beauty of the mansion went viral on various social media platforms, garnering lots of congratulations from numerous fans and well-wishers.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh