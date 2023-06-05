Former president John Mahama in a beautiful video that went viral on TikTok, held a cute little baby in his arms

As soon as the former president held the baby, it took just a few minutes for the adorable baby to fall asleep

The video had social media users gushing as they admired John Mahama and the cute baby

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Former President John Mahama melted hearts across social media with a heartwarming video that recently went viral on the popular platform TikTok. The video captured a beautiful moment where the charismatic politician cradled a cute baby in his arms.

John Mahama holds cute baby Photo Source: ewe_blogger

Source: TikTok

In the short clip, it was evident that the former president's gentle touch had an immediate effect on the adorable infant. Within just a few minutes of being held by Mahama, the baby peacefully drifted off to sleep, seemingly comforted by his presence.

As the video made its rounds on various social media platforms, netizens could not help but express their admiration for John Mahama and the precious baby. Many were quick to comment on the heartwarming nature of the interaction, commending the former president's tenderness and connection with the little one.

Social media users were particularly captivated by the genuine warmth and care displayed by Mahama. The video garnered countless likes, comments, and shares, spreading joy and positivity among internet users.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

John Mahama wins hearts

hawarh_gh commented:

This means when Mahama comes into power he gonna make us feel so comfortable that we will sleep 24/7 anaaaa mosi me b)wa

Janet reacted:

This baby knew he’s in a safe hands so he felt safe and comfortable

Mohammed Dauda32 wrote:

No child will sleep in hands of Nana

user5065146658070 said:

even kids know he is having good ❤ heart

Little girl sleeps whiles washing hands

In another story, in a heartwarming video, a little girl was seen peacefully sleeping with both hands immersed in soapy water while a woman washed clothes alongside her.

The adorable girl was dressed in a colourful outfit, complemented by short braids with matching ribbons.

The footage sparked varied reactions from viewers. One person remarked, "She will cry when you try to remove her hands from the water."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh