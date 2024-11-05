Moesha Buduong has given an update on her health, according to a report by renowned entertainment journalist Ameyaw Debrah

In a Facebook post, Ameyaw reported that the popular socialite said she was still not well and needed her fans to know that God loved them

In the comments section of the journalist's post, many Ghanaians wished her a speedy recovery and were saddened that she was still struggling

Popular Ghanaian socialite Moesha Buduong has updated her fans on her ongoing health struggles, sharing that she is still unwell following a severe stroke earlier this year.

The update was reported by entertainment journalist Ameyaw Debrah, who posted on Facebook that Moesha wanted her fans to know that God loves them despite her own challenges.

Moesha, one of Ghana's most influential figures on social media, has faced serious health setbacks since her stroke in early 2024. The stroke reportedly left her paralysed and unable to walk for several months, a situation that marked a drastic change for the influencer. While Moesha previously had an active presence online, her recovery process has kept her away from the public eye and limited her interactions with fans.

Many Ghanaians expressed concern and sympathy in response to Ameyaw’s update, wishing Moesha a full and swift recovery. Comments from fans conveyed sadness and empathy, with supporters sending prayers and encouragement for the socialite to regain her strength.

Moesha's health update elicits sympathy

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Kusi Eric said:

"God is the ultimate healer. May He continue to heal us."

Ps Sumaila Issaka commented:

"Becoming stronger everyday .... Your testimony will touch lives... Beautiful you are on the winning side."

Efo Kofi Klenam said:

"I know God is gonna glorify his name in ur life. U will be fine and become the servant of God."

Moesha Buduong's uncle gives clarity on health

Moesha Buduong's uncle also gave an update on the health of the socialite, clarifying a misconception circulating on social media.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, Ahmed Buodong debunked Prophet Percy Lartey's claims that his healing powers helped Moesha Buodong to walk again.

Moesha's uncle shared that the socialite was paralysed for some time before regaining her health.

