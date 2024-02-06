Black Stars attacking midfielder Joseph Paintsil, with the stage name Joe Paintsil, has dropped a new song in the spirit of Valentine's Day

Ghanaian professional footballer Joseph Paintsil has dropped a new song in the spirit of the season of love, Valentine's Day.

The melodious song by the Black Stars attacking midfielder Joseph Paintsil is titled Without You. The love song was released on February 2, 2024, on all music streaming platforms.

Many people have shared snippets of the song on their social media platforms as they talk about the footballer's soothing voice and lovely tune.

Meanwhile, Painstsil is set to release the official music video of Without You at midnight on February 13, 2024.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on Joseph Paintsil's Valentine's Day song

Many Ghanaians shared their views on the song by Joseph Paintsil as they admired his sweet voice and the lovely tune. Others encouraged him to pursue music and take it seriously since he is talented.

Below are reactions:

kobe_boujee said:

He’s good actually

khwe_ku said:

The football money no dey reach am ….

ogstannlieu said:

It’s a very great choice , he’s got the talent. I think Richard Ofori should also join DWP.

edmond.dc said:

Make Majid Ashimeru no see this he go worry am saa

_kendrick.xmx said:

Good player on the field and sweet melody on the piano ❤️

manuel_theitguy_ said:

Beautiful music but how on earth did the photographer, the artist , the designer miss the fact that the prop for the piano keys is in the wrong direction..? ‍♂️#thedetails

dot_666_ said:

Wɛi dɛ john legend oo

The official video of Joe Paintsil's Without You.

Joseph Paintsil sings gospel passionately in video

YEN.com.gh reported that Joseph Paintsil sang a gospel tune passionately in a video, and his voice sounded perfect as he showed off another side of himself.

The Ghanaian winger had many surprised with his vocal prowess, and they praised him.

Some folks commented that they loved his passion and love for Christ, urging him to sing more often.

