Kumawood actor Agya Koo was excited to see his friend Wayoosi after he arrived at his housewarming event

The humble actor ignored all his activities to give his friend a hug and welcome him and his wife into his home for a tour

Some Ghanaians have reacted to the bromance between the two legendary actors

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Veteran Kumawood actor Agya Koo, known in private life as Kofi Adu, was excited to receive his friend Wayoosi, who is known privately as Joseph Nana Osei Kofi.

When Wayoosi arrived at Agya Koo's housewarming event, he was impressed with the actor's effort and was given a tour of the facility.

Agya Koo welcomes Wayoosi to his mansion Photo credit: @hottrendzgh

Source: Youtube

In the trending video from the housewarming event of the veteran actor, he was seen walking with Wayoosi and his wife, Adepa, when they arrived.

Agya Koo, who was earlier interacting with some guests in his newly opened mansion, abandoned his activities to receive the diminutive actor, who recently featured in some YouTube skits with him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Wayoosi praised Agya Koo for inspiring him and all other actors in the Kumawood industry with his latest achievement.

While touring the facility, Agya Koo bent down to the height of Wayoosi and whispered some words to him, making the guests wonder what they were discussing.

Watch the video of Agya Koo and Wayoosi at his mansion below

Agya Koo wishes Wayoosi's wife a happy birthday

Agya Koo and Wayoosi have built great friendships with their family and close relatives since their acting debut.

The veteran actor had earlier caused a stir on social media after he sent a video of himself wishing the wife of Wayoosi, Adepa, a happy birthday.

In the video, Agya Koo praised Adepa for staying with his friend through tough times and ensuring that he enjoys a happy life and marriage.

Some Ghanaians reacted to Agya Koo and Wayoosi's video

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video and were impressed with the love Agya Koo and Wayoosi share.

Eric Quaidoo commented:

I really love how Agya Koo has lots of respect and love for Wayoosi

Dumfour Shardrack said:

The love between Wayo and Agya Koo is deep

My Health added:

Many stars should learn from this so that in old age they will not come on social media to be asking for help

Agya Koo details how it took him 16 years to build his mansion

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Agya Koo explained the history of the stunning mansion he has built, saying that it required a lot of blood, sweat, and tears to realise the dream of his ideal house.

He detailed that he bought the land in 2007, and it took him over 16 years to finally complete the house.

Social media users have been sharing videos of the lavish mansion and praising the star for his achievement.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh