Ghanaian comic rapper, AY Poyoo has been out of the country for a while serving his numerous fans in Nigeria.

The rapper was seen many times soaking the beauty and Chaos of Lagos as he strolled the streets with his goat.

In a new development, the rapper has signed a new deal announced by an agency in Nigeria just a few weeks after entering Nigeria.

AY Poyoo signs contract with his goat

AY Poyoo rarely goes out with his goat these days. Recently, the comic rapper and his goat stunned many as they chilled and spent quality time at the beach.

His entry to Lagos caused a massive stir after he shared a post of himself and his goat at the Lagos airport.

A few days later, the comic rapper shared a new video of him cuddling his goat as he signed the new contract attracting scores of netizens who were impressed by AY Poyoo's strides in the new country.

Netizens react to AY Poyoo's new deal in Nigeria

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions as they weighed in on AY Poyoo's new contract.

Senior Man Harrison Okom said:

You can never make it as an artist if you not connected to nigerian community, we run the entertainment industry in Africa.. welcome to Nigeria..

Prinzzy Abang remarked:

Congrats to u bro dat is y i luv my 9ja people,they will do something 4 u not bcus u r a Nigerian

Solomon Ajuidiok exclaimed:

Big news bro. Congratulations to you and your team. Bring Nigeria bread when you are coming

AY Poyoo chills with American comedian, Michael Blackson

Earlier this year Michael Blackson threw a party in Ghana inviting a host of Ghana's thriving comic personalities including AY Poyoo.

YEN.com.gh spotted a video of the comic musician introducing his pet goat to Michael Blackson as he attempted to pet it.

