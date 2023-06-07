Former Ghana international John Paintsil is the father of two pretty girls who are in their early teens

The proud father has flaunted his daughters, known as Flowencia and Ryanna, in new family videos he shared online

The videos, which come amid backlash for the former Black Stars defender after a man was reportedly jailed for squatting in his house, have triggered reactions

Former Black Stars defender John Paintsil has shown off his two pretty daughters in new family videos on social media.

One of the videos had the former defender sitting in the living room of his plush house with his daughters.

Sandwiched between the girls, Paintsil wrapped his hands around their shoulders as they smiled for the camera.

John Paintsil has shown off his daughters in a new video Photo source: @john_paintsil_official

The two young ladies gesticulated in a manner which suggested they were explaining something to their father.

Sharing the video, the former West Ham and Fulham star said he was grateful to have the girls, Flowencial and Ryanna, as his daughters.

"With the little league.... Flo and Ryanna Baby... I'm grateful ," his caption read.

Watch below for the video as shared on John Paintsil's Instagram page:

John Paintsil's daughters support their father's team

Later, John Paintsil shared another video in which his daughters rocked similar dresses as they stepped out to support his football academy during a match.

The girls rocked t-shirts of the John Paintsil Football Academy over pairs of blue jeans with sneakers to match as they boarded a car to the match venue.

Watch the video below:

Videos of John Paintsil's daughters stir reactions

Following the emergence of the videos, the former footballer's followers have taken to the comment section to react. Some were impressed with the growth of the children and the bond they share with him.

mzz_paintsil said:

❤️❤️❤️❤️ Daddy’s little girls

am_efua said:

Eeeeeeeiiiiiii wow, they are big girls now. I miss them❤️❤️

The three children of John Painstil

John Paintsil is blessed with three children, the girls Flowencia and Ryanna, and a boy called John.

The three children are the products of Paintsil's marriage with his first wife Richlove Paintsil which ended in divorce in 2014.

64-year-old man jailed for sleeping in John Paintsil's abandoned house

Meanwhile, John Paintsil recently came under fire on social media after Isaac Odoom, a 64-year-old man, was reportedly sentenced for sleeping in the former Black Stars player's house.

The house was said to have been abandoned with nothing in it since it was part of a legal battle.

However, Isaac and his partner were later arrested, arraigned, and sentenced by the court for squatting in there.

