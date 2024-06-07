A video of the daughter of Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari reading the Bible has gone viral online

The young lady rattled English while she read the Bible like any renowned woman of God would do

Netizens who saw the post were mesmerised and took to the comment section to praise Nadia for training her daughter to read the Bible

Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari's daughter, has warmed many hearts after a video of her reading the Bible popped up online.

The young lady sat by her mum in a video which has since gone viral while reading Ephesians 6:10-12.

Nadia Buari and daughter Image credit: Nadia Buari

Reading from the New International Version (NIV), she said:

"Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil's schemes."

Nadia Buari's daughter impresses many with her accent

The daughter of the renowned actress impressed many with her thick foreign accent. She rattled English like Queen Elizabeth while reading the word of God.

The video has since gone viral with over 12,000 views on TikTok, 12,800 likes and 115 comments.

See post video:

Netizens react to video of Nadia Buari's daughter reading Bible

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and took to the comment section to express their views. They commended Nadia Buari for training her child in the Lord.

@Vika wrote:

"So cute."

@Rianwrote:

"That hair for me Tnx for growing them well in d lords ways."

@fatimeyy wrote:

"Childhood memories actors. kayla miss you."

@Americ wrote:

"If u know ur eyes Dey the hair gather here."

@Joyson wrote:

"It’s so beautiful, to see a mother, instructing her daughter in the ways of the Lord."

@Alana Kerr wrote:

"Train up child in the ways of the lord."

@Tina love wrote:

"My role model. love you."

@Loveth Ofoegbu wrote:

"A true woman of God. I love her."

