Actor Lil Win in a funny video, travelled in luxury as he chilled on a plane and ate a tasty-looking meal

The actor was sharply dressed in a suit as he happily ate a plate of rice with a fork and knife

Many folks found the video humorous as they noticed that Lil Win was using the cutlery wrongly as he had placed the fork in his right hand and knife in the left

Popular Kumawood actor Lil Win sparked reactions on TikTok. In a video, the actor was seen enjoying a luxurious travel experience aboard a plane while enjoying a mouthwatering dish.

Lil Win eats with fork and knife Photo Source: officiallilwinwezzy

Source: TikTok

Looking sharp in a well-tailored suit, Lil Win seemed to be thoroughly enjoying his time as he sat comfortably on the plane. The highlight of the video was the tantalizing plate of rice placed before the actor and how he ate with his cutlery.

What caught the attention of many viewers was Lil Win's unconventional use of cutlery. As he dug into the plate of rice, it became apparent that the actor had unintentionally switched the traditional placement of the fork and knife. Instead of the customary approach of holding the fork in the left hand and the knife in the right, Lil Win had swapped their positions, causing a humorous mix-up.

The video quickly gained traction on TikTok, with fans and followers sharing their amusement at the actor's unintentional table manners. Many viewers could not help but chuckle at the sight of Lil Win skillfully manoeuvring his fork with his right hand while attempting to cut his food with the knife in his left.

Lil Win's plane trip sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled some funny reactions from social media users who watched the rib-cracking video.

user6476060643140 wrote:

eii kojo, knife is for right and fork is for left wai

Davido De Comic commented:

That’s not how to use the folk erh …. Much love bro

Adwoaaddaimununkum reacted:

Kwadwo, eko yie ma wo paaaa. Enjoy

papigeelo commented:

Kumasi fuo dieerr fork and knife no be your lie koraa

fantacola reacted:

School is good oo make nobody lie you. Waa see how weezy is using cutley ahh

Lil Win sparked attention again when he rode in a tricycle

In a similar story, Ghanaian actor Lil Win made a hilarious decision in a video where he chose to forgo the use of any of his numerous luxury vehicles and opted for public transport instead.

The actor settled himself comfortably in a popular tricycle motor, locally known as Pragya, and joyfully captured videos.

Amidst laughter, Lil Win humorously remarked that due to the economic challenges in Ghana, he felt it was necessary to experience public transportation firsthand.

Source: YEN.com.gh