Nakeeyat Dramani, in a video, was in an excited mood as she happily unboxed a brand-new tablet

The young poet said the tablet was a gift from Maa Asantewaa, which got netizens wondering if she was referring to popular TikToker Asantewaa

Followers of the young lady were happy for her and wrote congratulatory messages, whiles others marvelled at her quick growth

Talented young poet Nakeeyat Dramani in a video that she shared on TikTok, was seen brimming with excitement as she eagerly unboxed a shiny new tablet.

Nakeeyat Dramani unboxes new tablet Photo: real_nakeeyat

Source: TikTok

The joy on her face was evident as she expressed her gratitude for the thoughtful gift, mentioning that it was from someone named Maa Asantewaa. This revelation sparked curiosity among netizens, who speculated if she was referring to the famous TikToker Asantewaa.

Nakeeyat Dramani has captured the hearts of many with her exceptional poetic skills and charming personality. Her rise to fame has been nothing short of remarkable, and she has amassed a significant following on various social media platforms. As news of her brand-new tablet spread, her loyal followers flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages, expressing their delight for her latest acquisition.

Also, some individuals could not help but marvel at the rapid growth and success of the young Talented Kidz star. Nakeeyat's talent has been recognized and appreciated by people from all walks of life, and she continues to inspire others with her words.

Nakeeyat's unboxing video goes viral

Social media users looked on as the young lady unboxed her gift with glee and gratitude.

Abena wrote:

Mama Asantewaa and the family, may God richly bless you abundantly

Her Royal Thickness ❤️commented:

May God beds her May we all meet our mama asantewaa

Gee's Naturals 0242979962 wrote:

I just love your reaction.The excitement.God bless you Mama Asantewaa.

Nakeeyat wowed folks in another infectious video

In a similar story, Talented Kidz star Nakeeyat Dramani, in a TikTok video, was fashionably dressed in a yellow hoodie, cargo pants, and white sneakers.

The beautiful young girl walked gracefully as she jammed to Stonebwoy's "Into The Future," leaving TikTok users mesmerized.

Many Ghanaians marvelled at how fast the little girl, who emerged as the winner of TV3's Talented Kidz in 2019, had grown.

