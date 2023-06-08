Celebrated content creator Asantewaa and her brother are one of Ghana's young social media influencers

Nana Dwamena, the younger brother of the TikTok star, has represented many brands, including TECNO mobile

Their latest video has got many wishing they had a sibling to hang out with

Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa, also known as Martina Dwamena, has been reticent about her family, except for her younger brother Nana Dwamena.

Asantewaa, who attained celebrity status first, pushed her brother to her side to share in the limelight.

Now, they both create content to boost their visibility online and for the brands they represent.

A collage of Asantewaa and her brother, Nana Dwamena Image credit: @asantewaaaa

Source: Instagram

On Asantewaa's birthday, her brother threw a huge surprise for her with beautiful saxophone songs, confetti and thousands of cedis atAsantewaa's gym's entrance.

This mini surprise was followed by a grand party hosted by Asantewaa herself. The star-dubbed party had many celebrities and prominent people in attendance, including Asamoah Gyan, Tracey Boakye, Ajagurajah and Frank Naro. She received many well-wishes and gifts on that big night, including a £2,000 (GH¢28,374) cash gift.

But some people questioned Asantewaa's husband's absences on her big day and wondered why the married woman would grace her high table all alone.

However, recent photos of her and her brother suggest all is well in the family. The two share snapshots of themselves having fun under the pool.

Peeps react to Asantewaa and brother taking pictures underwater

Many admired the intense sibling bond between the two. They praised Asantewaa for carrying her brother along her journey to immense success.

michellebediako commented:

My favssss

amgarmani wrote:

Wiiicked Settings ❤️

iam_madeit added:

No other like you guys❤️

asantewaa_addict said:

My Favorite Duo

Asantewaa releases first promo video for her new sanitiser business

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported on TikTok star Asantewaa's video, which demonstrated how to use her new products.

The short video showed her calmly taking the toilet sanitiser and using it on the toilet seats to show how it's done. Asantewaa launched her new business on her 29th birthday.

