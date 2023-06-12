Actress Benedicta Gafah is on the verge of becoming the owner of a beautiful twin house in Accra

The actress shared a video of the properties which are still under construction and motivated her fans

Gafah's video has stirred loads of reactions on social media, with many sharing differing opinions

Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah has given her followers a peek into a housing project she is undertaking.

In her latest video, the pretty actress shows off the house, which is still under construction at a yet-to-be-disclosed location.

The video shows Gafah standing on a compound with two new buildings which have reached roofing levels. The beginning of the video showed what the buildings used to be like a few months ago.

Benedicta Gafah has shown off her building under construction Photo source: @ameyawtv, @empress_dictabee

Sharing the video on Snapchat, the former Zylofon media signee indicated that the building was at the block-laying point.

At the end of the video, the Selfie actress shared some motivation for her fans, saying:

“We come from humble families, old houses and small towns with sad stories. We are not hustling to impress or be in any competition with anyone. We just want to change the storyline and fight the battles are parents never won!"

Check out the video of Gafah's house as reposted on Ameyaw TV's Instagram page:

Benedicta Gafah house gets fans talking

The video of Benedicta Gafah has got many online observers sharing varying opinions.

kofimanuel said:

Can I ask a simple and harmless question? What does she do for a living?

dziedzorm.jj said:

Please, whoever is buying this girl pressure, we beg you, stop wai . I pray for her success, though, but this is quite childish

collins.bucyeboah.566148hmjto said:

If you made the money genuinely you wouldn’t false us to believe in whatever you do moms.

thedakworld said:

Well regardless of how she's making this happen, kudos to her

Agya Koo unveils plush mansion in Kumasi

Kumawood actor Agya Koo recently unveiled a grand mansion he built at Kwadaso Denkemuoso in Kumasi.

Agya Koo unveiled the house as he organised a party on Sunday, June 4, 2023, to mark his 54th birthday, which fell on May 25.

A video of the veteran actor's house, which emerged online, has sparked admiration for him from social media users.

