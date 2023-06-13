Agya Koo, in an interview, revealed that he painted his huge mansion all by himself without any help

The actor said when he was building the grand edifice, he had issues with the painters he hired as they kept stalling and delaying

Agya said he decided to take on the project by himself, stating that he would usually start working at 5:30am and finish at 2:30am

Popular actor Agya Koo, in a recent interview, made a surprising revelation about his massive mansion. He proudly shared that he singlehandedly painted the entire house without any assistance.

Ghanaian Actor Agya Koo Photo Source: Agya Koo

Source: Facebook

The talented actor explained that during the construction of his magnificent abode, he encountered problems with the painters he hired. They constantly postponed the work, causing significant delays.

Frustrated with the situation, Agya Koo took matters into his own hands. Determined to see his mansion completed, he made the bold decision to undertake the painting project himself. According to the actor, he would begin his work as early as 5:30am and tirelessly continue until 2:30am.

Agya Koo's dedication and commitment to finishing the painting job showed his admirable work ethic and determination. Despite the challenges he faced with the initial painters, he took on the responsibility and successfully transformed his mansion into a vibrant and visually stunning masterpiece.

Ghanaians praise Agya Koo's hard work

Ghanaians congratulated Agya Koo on his hard work. They said the actor had done well.

Darkwah Richard commented:

Good afternoon Mr Bentil and Legendary Agya Koo

Nana Ama Adoma wrote:

Agya you too much. God bless you more.

Amankwaah Brobbey reacted:

King Kong, my mentor, no size

Agya Koo addresses critics

In a related story, Ghanaian actor Agya Koo has responded to criticisms regarding the shape and colour of his mansion. Agya Koo expressed his pride in having been able to construct his house before his passing.

He further clarified that the construction of the house was not sponsored by any political party, dispelling rumours and speculations surrounding its financing.

Source: YEN.com.gh