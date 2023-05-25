Ghanaian actress and style influencer Nana Akua Addo has shared some juicy details about the dress she wore to the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the mother-of-two spoke highly of her designing and glam team in Ghana and beyond

She applauded Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrities supporting and encouraging her to become one of the best style icons in Africa

Nana Akua Addo's sole aim is to change the world through fashion. She is building a solid career as a revered high-paying style icon in Africa with her dedicated glam team.

Nana Akua Addo looks stunning in this dress on the 2023 AMVCA red carpet. Photo credit: @nanakuaaddo

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the fashion influencer Nana Akua Addo, revealed that talented Ghanaian musicians such as Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif and others are projecting Ghana to the world through music and she can equally represent Ghana with fashion.

To her, fashion is about creativity and every celebrity needs a team that has the connection and passion to create unique pieces that communicate a specific message and leave room for no doubt.

Nana Akua Addo talks about the pre-production stage of designing her red carpet dresses

Nothing good comes easy. Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Nana Akua Addo explained that settling on a look takes months and sometimes, years. According to her, the team held many brainstorming sessions to discuss the theme and message that they wanted to convey before the designer came up with several options.

It took like a year to design the dress for the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards. Designing can't be rushed. You need to allow the designer to work at their own pace to bring out their creativity. This is the second time I am wearing a dress by Cary Santiago.

I honestly don't understand his love for using animals in his design but they all have specific meanings.

Nana Akua Addo talks about the animals used to design her AMVCA dress

Custom-made dresses are art pieces. They are one of a kind which people can interpret based on their beliefs. To avoid people reading different meanings into her look, Nana Akua Addo disclosed that her silver dress represents unity.

The team decided on a design that presents Ghana and Nigeria as one people. As mentioned earlier, the designer loves to use animals in his designs so based on research, we discovered that both countries have eagles in their national symbols.

Ghana's coat of arms has eagles and the Nigerian national football team are called super Eagles, hence the use of eagles to symbolise unity and peace.

Watch the video below:

Nana Akua Addo talks about the fabric used to design the AMVCA dress

Quality may be expensive but it's worth it, especially in the case of Nana Akua Addo's recent fashion statement. The Ghanaian style icon was the most talked about female celebrity at the AMVCA. YEN.com.gh inquired about the fabric used to design the spectacular dress based on the comments by our readers. This is what she had to say.

You can't put a price tag on quality. The is popularly using subverted fabrics to create sculptural pieces. He didn't use steel or any material.

He sourced the fabric from different parts of the world and this material was best-suited for the design. To answer the question, it is a fabric and I was able to sit comfortably through the event.

Nana Akua Addo talks about the post-production stage of her AMVCA look

Based on our research, Nana Akua uses foreign designers for her red carpet looks, but maintains a local team. According to the fashionista, it took hours for the team to shoot photos and videos, and extra hours to select the right images to post on social media.

It takes a whole village and ample time to shoot the right angles and photos to post on social media. The designer based in the Philippines had to approve whether the photos and angles depicted the theme and there was no wardrobe malfunction. At the end of day, he will be tagged as the designer so he has make sure it suits his brand.

This is after the Ghana team had done its inspection. It's about representing the continent, not just Ghana so everything should be perfect.

Nana Akua Addo reveals the price of her AMVCA dress

Carl Santiago's creativity knows no bounds and to book such a top-class fashion designer is not cheap.

Fashion is not about money. It is about creating bold impressions in the minds of others with your look. I take style inspiration from Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez; they don't reveal the prices of their dresses.

At the AMVCA, I represented Africa as a continent and love how Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrities posted and commented on my posts. The whole world was united as they went like she is the number one fashion icon.

Check out the photo below:

