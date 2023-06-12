Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui shared some details about her past life before she became a celebrity

According to her, she used to be very poor to the extent that she only had gari to eat

The YOLO star disclosed that now she can afford expensive food like fried rice and chicken

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui rose to fame after her role in YOLO caught viewers' attention.

The actress played the role of a poor young orphan labouring under the heavy hand of her benefactors.

Today, Fella Makafui is a wealthy businesswoman and an entrepreneur with numerous cosmetic lines under her name.

A collage of Fella Makafui before and after she became famous Image credit: @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui's marriage to Ghanaian rapper Medikal took everyone by surprise. A few months after publicly breaking up with his former girlfriend, singer Sister Deborah, he announced his relationship with the actress.

The couple tied the knot in March 2020 in a beautiful ceremony with their family and friends as witnesses. A few months after, in August, Fella Makafui and Medikal welcomed their baby girl, Island Frimpong.

Currently, the actress is missing from the latest season. According to her, she took a break due to how the script was written, but she will be back in subsequent seasons.

While granting an interview, Fella Makafui mentioned how she had a tough life before she became famous. She said,

"Oh, I've been hungry. I used to eat gari, but now I eat fried rice and chicken."

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Fella Makafui, saying she was broke before becoming famous

Most of the comments spoke about Fella Makafui's past role in YOLO and how much they missed her.

gracioustetteh commented:

I miss her in YOLO

Afia Afriyie622 commented:

She's the reason I can't stop watching YOLO.

Eunice Denteh commented:

I like her she makes me laugh

