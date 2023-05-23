Ghanaian entertainment journalist Arnold Asamoah Baidoo was not happy with the way the MzGee handled the guests

According to him, MzGee should be correcting guests when they misquote what others say

Arnold added that her failure to do nothing about the misquotes fuel quarrels on the show

Ghanaian entertainment journalist Arnord Asoamoh Baidoo and host of United Showbiz, Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, exchanged heated words on the show.

Arnold accused MzGee of not doing her job as a host well.

He said that her attitude of letting guests say whatever they want contributes to their numerous quarrels.

A collage of Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo and MzGee Image credit: UTV Ghana

Source: Youtube

MzGee took over from Nana Ama McBrown when the latter left UTV to join Media General's Onua TV.

Previously, with McBrown as a host, the show was sued by Chairman Wontumi, who alleged that some of the guests had defamed him during discussions.

In the last episode, Arnold seemed to have a problem with MzGee's work as a host, and he did not hesitate to tell her.

He said:

My issue is with you because you are the one asking us questions. And when we reply, you listen to all that we say. And so we are supposed to be listening to each other.

It's also important that you make your corrections. All that he (Mr Logic) said contradicts what Amanda and I said. If you don't correct him, it will turn into a back-and-forth.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Arnold Asamoah Baidoo telling MzGee how to do her job

The comment section was full of different views. Some blamed the host, while others taught the pundits could have comported themselves better.

Lawrence Apraku wrote:

MzGee can never be like Empress Nana Ama. Nana Ama was always controlling her hosts, positioning them on track how and to talk on air.

BlueBlack TV said:

I see why Nana Ama left this show...it was tarnishing her image.

Shamor Shamor said:

Arnold thinks everything he says is the truth. He is funny to me sometimes.

Noelle Ocran wrote:

MzGee is a host she is not supposed to correct the answer it is the panellists who are supposed to do that. She is very good at what she does.

MzGee's United Showbiz records high views on VGMA night

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how UTV's United Showbiz, hosted by MzGee, reacted to their highest views this year.

The show recorded 26k views on Facebook, while TV3 was also streaming the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards on Facebook.

Mayy praised MzGee for keeping up with the excellent work since she took over from Nana Ama McBrown.

