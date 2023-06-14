Respected musician Amakye Dede admitted that he did not endorse Kuami Eugene out of his own free will

According to the music legend, someone whose name he did not mention insisted that he place a crown on Kuami Eugene's head

According to him, he just did it to please them and not because Kuami Eugene is making strides in the highlife space

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Revered highlife musician Amakye Dede has opened a can of worms after his recent interview with Asaase Radio.

He revealed that he was forced to crown Kuami Eugene as the next King of Highlife on stage against his better judgement.

This news has turned heads upside down as many have questioned the integrity of the entertainment industry.

A collage of Amakye Dede and Kuami Eugene

Source: Instagram

Earlier on, Akwaboah Junior hinted at the truth when he disclosed that organisers forced Amakye Dede to crown Kuami Eugene. He said this in an interview with Kwaku Manu.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In 2020, Ghanaians experienced a one-of-a-kind endorsement when Amakye Dede crowned Kuami Eugene on stage as the King of Highlife, shortly before his performance after the latter.

Today, Amakye Dede has denied doing that in genuineness. He said:

Though I did that, I didn't do it out of my will. They forced me to crown the boy. That is the reason I did that. Even before, when they gave me the crown, I gave it to someone to put it down but they said no and insisted that I crown him.

Watch the interview below:

Ghanaians react to Amakye Dede's confession that he was forced to crown Kuami Eugene as the next highlife king

Many have expressed disappointment in the organisers and the entertainment industry as a whole.

ma_prnc commented:

So how come a whole Amakye Dede was forced to crown my younger brother Kuami as highlife king... how come???

elvis_kwaku_zogan commented:

So shameful. Ghana music industry dierrr. Ee get work do ruffff. Nigerian music industry go step woanna necks saaa.

khay_cuddles commented:

Ahhh but why will they do that? It shows how the awards are very scripted and not genuine

Amakye Dede celebrates his daughter's birthday with beautiful photos

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported the unique way Amakye Dede chose to celebrate his daughter on her birthday.

The highlife legend shared old and new photos of his daughter as she marked another year in her life.

Jenessa, as she is called, celebrated her birthday on May 29, 2023, the same day her father flaunted her on his Instagram feed.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh