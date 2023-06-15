Oboy Siki, Kumawood actor, has said that he regrets linking comedian and veteran actor Agya Koo's mansion to politics

He detailed that he wanted to send a different message to Ghanaians, but he was misinterpreted by some peeps who did not understand him

The actor made several other revelations about his colleague actors and actresses and how politics influenced them

Kumawood actor Oboy Siki known privately as Nana Kofi Agyemang, has said that he regrets stating that veteran actor Agya Koo's mansion was built with earnings from politics.

He detailed that others, including Agya Koo, had resorted to politics as a means of survival since the Kumawood movie industry was not thriving anymore.

In an interview with Angel Fm, Oboy Siki said that though he was not wrong about his earlier statement concerning Agya Koo's involvement in politics and its aid in his built mansion, yet, he should not have mentioned it.

The actor's reasons were that people refused to deduce that he was not attacking Agya Koo but rather bashing the movie industry for failing the veteran actor despite his good works for Kumawood.

Oboy Siki added that when the late Bob Santo, the celebrated comedian and Kumawood actor, was no more, Agya Koo was the saviour of Kumawood movies. Oboy Siki continued explaining that the actor had done a lot for Kumawood and Ghanaian movies but was later removed from several scenes by producers who claimed he had grown arrogant and impassionate about his acting job.

Oboy Siki said:

"I regret stating that he used money from politics to fund his building. I think if I had said it in a different way, they would have still understood the message I was sending.

In 2016. Ghana movie had gone down. Agya Koo had mounted his mansion but was not completed yet. When producers called him names and claimed he was arrogant, they cut him out of movies.

"Because he did not have funding to continue his mansion, he resorted to politics just like many actors and actresses did. They joined either NDC or NPP. In 2020, people who joined political parties started reaping from their efforts".

Some Ghanaians reacted to Oboy Siki's statement about his earlier attacking speech

Some Ghanaians reacted negatively to Oboy Siki's assertions, lambasting him for being envious of Agya Koo and spewing lies in the interview

@samuelasomani984 commented:

Hahaha—- This man wants to be fast and run away from what he said. Ghanaians are very, very angry with him. OBOY SIKI eiiiiiiiiiii please apologize and be free ooooooooo toooonnnnn. Sorry ooooo old bugieeeee.

@1273965456790p commented:

So why didn’t you join them?

@abrefabright7454 commented:

That is not true, you didn't tell Agya Koo anything, l was there. You spent your money anyhow, and someone sensible has managed his well and built his Manson from the industry ah wose it doesn't pay.

@abrefabright7454 commented:

Jealous old man

Kwaku Manu defends Agya Koo

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu defended Agya Koo following allegations that his mansion was not constructed with money from Kumawood.

Given how hard the veteran actor had worked, Kwaku Manu elaborated that he would have been pleased if he had four or ten identical mansions.

He continued by stating that Agya Koo, the founding father of Kumawood films, never requested a pay raise despite receiving enormous sums of money for his ability from producers.

