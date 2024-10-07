Jay Bahd, in a video shared by GH Hyper, hung out with two beautiful women who invited him to their event

The rapper stood in between the two gorgeous ladies, grabbing them by the waist while the cameras filmed

The musician also interacted with the elegant ladies as he made his way to their newly opened franchise

Ghanaian rapper Jay Bahd was spotted in a video shared by popular blogger GH Hyper, spending time with two women who invited him to their event.

Jay Bahd hangs out with two pretty ladies in an Instagram video.

Source: Instagram

The video, which went viral on social media, showed the rapper standing between the two women, holding them by the waist as they smiled for the cameras.

The women, entrepreneurs behind a newly opened franchise, invited Jay Bahd to their launch.

In the video, the successful rapper could be seen enjoying the company of the women as they headed into the newly opened establishment. His friendly interaction with the women and calm demeanour caught the attention of fans who watched the video.

In the comments section, netizens admired how free-spirited the rapper appeared with the two ladies. Some folks pointed out that he looked good with his hosts.

Jay Bahd sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

ashes_gangster said:

"Sweet Beabs🦋❤️ With The Demon Himself♿️👿"

marykay_x commented:

"Demon looks very handsome 🔥"

ann_angel_collection said:

"This jaybahd ein eyes dey close always"

igh_slyberry commented:

"Who heard “The guy he Dey wear the hat 👒,we Dey talk about “ 😂???. That’s @defastestgod .. How fast is your god"

kingcypha07 said:

"❤️Jay Bahd really looks good with the ladies, money is indeed sweet like he wont get to be with them if he was not rich, make money guys."

Jay Bahd blasted over demonstrations remarks

Many people were not too happy with Jay Bahd recently after comments he passed about the recent demonstrations in Accra.

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Ghanaian musician lashed out at Democracy Hub protesters for their approach.

Jay Bahd explained why he was not in support of the demonstrations against galamsey, which caused him a lot of backlash.



